Smart farming to drive wolffia's rise

The nutrient-rich aquatic plant, known in Thai as 'pham', is regarded as an ideal option in the global trend toward functional future food and climate-conscious diets. (Photo: Anucha Charoenpo)

Wolffia, a high-protein aquatic plant locally known as pham, has long been a part of the traditional diet of Northeast Thailand.

As a versatile culinary ingredient, it not only offers a mild vegetable taste and slightly crunchy texture to a dish but also serves as a source of various other nutrients, including vitamin B12 and amino acids.

Over the past decade, wolffia has emerged as a promising contender in global trends toward functional future food and climate-conscious diets. However, despite its potential, fewer than 20 farming sites in Thailand currently produce wolffia under world-class hygienic standards, according to the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA). Thus, over the past years, the NSTDA has explored ways to increase wolffia's value, for both communities and the environment.

In 2024, NSTDA partnered with Pro-T Farm in Chon Buri to launch a programme to develop solutions that elevate Thai wolffia to global standards, including boosting protein content and speeding up the harvest cycle.

The pilot project is supported by various NSTDA agencies, including the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec), the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (Nectec) and the Microelectronics Technology Center (TMEC).

While Biotec helps define the scope of factors essential for plant growth, Nectec contributes to the development of an innovative precision farm system to ensure quality, safety, and post-harvest excellence.

During a media trip to Pro T Farm last week, Suphanich Pornthiraphat, Nectec senior researcher, explained that a HandySense system is applied to optimise "growth recipes" tailored to each production cycle.

The system can estimate yield, protein content, and guide process improvements. Currently, 75 growing ponds at Pro-T Farm produce two tonnes of fresh wolffia monthly, retailing at 100 baht per kilogramme, generating revenue of up to 200,000 baht per month.

HandySense includes sensors that monitor key environmental factors in real time, including light intensity, temperature, carbon dioxide, and fertiliser formulations. These are all calibrated to the specific growing needs of wolffia, ensuring optimal conditions are maintained through automated controls, he said.

Farmers can easily access this data via smartphone to make timely adjustments, for example, supplementing low light levels with LEDs or adding water to regulate pond temperature, Mr Suphanich noted.

Tmec has also developed a nitrate measurement tool, helping consumers understand safe intake levels in line with CODEX standards.

To ensure food safety and freshness post-harvest, the program collaborates with Rajabhat Rajanagarindra University to improve sterilisation and extend shelf life, according to Mr Suphanich.

The washing process includes nanobubble and ozone treatments to reduce the risk of contaminants, such as pesticides or chemicals that may drift into the greenhouse through the air, or microorganisms that cause gastrointestinal diseases in humans.

Freeze-drying, meanwhile, retains its protein content and enhances aroma and colour, making it suitable for plant-based beverages and food for both humans and pets.

Looking ahead, AI-generated forecasts of yield and quality will support the development of fully automated smart farms. The wolffia production under this initiative has already achieved COA, GMP, and Halal certifications, including pathogen and microbial safety testing, he noted.

However, Mr Suphanich said challenges remain, particularly in market differentiation between consumable-grade, food-grade and medical-grade wolffia. High production costs and limited marketing investment have also slowed its penetration into domestic and global premium markets. International buyers are often swayed by cheaper, lower-quality alternatives, he added.