Trade groups call for peace along border after skirmish

Listen to this article

Pen Bona, Minister Delegate Attached to the Cambodian Prime Minister and Head of the Government Spokesperson Unit, 7th from left, takes a group photo with a group of Thai journalists headed by Chavarong Limpattamapanee, chairman of the National Press Council of Thailand, 6th from left, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh. (Photo: National Press Council of Thailand)

Phnom Penh: The Thai Business Council in Cambodia (TBCC) has expressed concerns about border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and has sought immediate intervention from both governments to ensure stable trade relations.

Narumon Rinruangsin, the TBCC's vice president, said that there are currently concerns regarding border stability between Thailand and Cambodia, as historical disputes have periodically impacted the commercial activities of the two nations.

However, she said that there is no immediate crisis. Entrepreneurs are sharing updates through informal networks, but they are cautious about escalating the issue publicly to avoid fuelling unnecessary panic.

While uncertainties remain, businesses in Cambodia continue to adapt, focusing on long-term sustainability and strategic financial management, she said.

Ms Narumon was also recently speaking to a group of Thai journalists who visited Cambodia.

The Thai journalists' visit sought to provide firsthand insights into Cambodia's economic conditions and investment opportunities, fostering greater collaboration between the Thai and Cambodian business sectors.

The National Press Council of Thailand (NPCT), led by Chairman Chavarong Limpattamapanee, engaged in discussions on Cambodia's economic landscape and Thai business investment in the country.

This exchange was part of the media knowledge-enhancement initiative "Security and Shared Benefits for the People," organised by the NPCT in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh and the Thai Foundation.

Narumon: Businesses 'cautious'

Concerns over tensions

Such efforts also mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia this year, aiming to strengthen the understanding of economic and trade dynamics between the two nations.

The concerns follow a brief clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers at Chong Bok, a disputed area in Ubon Ratchathani's Nam Yuen district on May 28, seen as part of a series of border incidents this year.

The first incident occurred on Feb 13, when a Cambodian army general led a group of 25 spouses and other family members of Cambodian troops to Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient temple on the Thai-Cambodian border in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin. The Cambodians sang their national anthem to suggest that the temple ruins belonged to Cambodia.

This was opposed by Thai soldiers stationed at the temple and led to the convening of a meeting of the General Border Committee on May 1. The Thai side was led by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who later ordered Thai troops to withdraw from the temple to avoid a possible confrontation.

Ms Narumon went on to say that despite economic concerns, business activity in Cambodia remains resilient, particularly in sectors such as industry, construction, and retail. Entrepreneurs are adapting to market demands, ensuring sustainability despite ongoing difficulties.

While recent news reports about Thai-Cambodian border tensions have raised concerns, she said local businesses remain largely unaffected at this time.

"Many merchants and traders prioritise day-to-day operations over media coverage, fearing that negative publicity could impact sales and contractual agreements. However, past experiences show that heightened tensions may lead to disruptions in cross-border trade," she said.

Government agencies, including the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh, are closely monitoring developments and providing updates to Thai nationals living in Cambodia.

Officials urge the public to stay informed but remain calm, as the situation is not escalating significantly within Cambodia itself. In contrast, reports originating from Thailand have caused alarm among Thai residents in Cambodia, prompting increased communication among local communities to verify the situation firsthand, she said.

The Cambodian government maintains strict media oversight, ensuring that public discourse remains controlled. While social media allows for some public commentary, authorities intervene when necessary to mitigate the spread of misinformation, she said.

While Thai products continue to be sold in Cambodia, economic fluctuations have influenced consumer behaviour, she said. Some traders report minor disruptions, but overall, demand for Thai goods remains steady. The primary concern is the broader economic environment, which affects purchasing power more than political or media controversies, she said.

Media ties

The Thai delegation also met Pen Bona, Minister Delegate Attached to the Cambodian Prime Minister and Head of the Government Spokesperson Unit, to reinforce diplomatic ties and foster collaboration between journalists from both nations.

Recognising the role of media in shaping public perception, Pen Bona encouraged responsible journalism to prevent unnecessary conflicts.

"Journalists play a crucial role in reducing misunderstandings. When incidents arise, we should communicate rather than escalate tensions. Media collaboration between Thai and Cambodian journalists is key to maintaining stability," he said.

Pen Bona reaffirmed commitments to ongoing partnerships between Thai and Cambodian media organisations, such as the Thai Journalists Association and the Cambodian Club of Journalists. The two organisations discussed strategies to enhance media cooperation, particularly in addressing misinformation and social media-driven conflicts.

Bilateral discussions between the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers were described as friendly and productive, he said.

"We look forward to building stronger connections between our nations, ensuring that our partnership remains meaningful and beneficial for both sides," he said.

Border-related concerns and regional stability were also key topics of the discussion.

"Border matters should be handled by specialists who rely on legal frameworks and international best practices, not through political accusations or media speculation," he stressed.

Acknowledging past conflicts, Pen Bona urged continued diplomatic dialogue to prevent further misunderstandings. "It takes time to resolve these challenges, but open discussions day by day will help us avoid unnecessary conflicts, particularly military confrontations," he said.

The importance of media accuracy was underscored, with officials encouraging journalists to verify information before reporting. "Responsible journalism is essential in preventing misinformation and ensuring truthful narratives. If facts cannot be verified, they should not be published," he said.

The Thai delegation's meeting with Pen Bona reinforced a commitment to peaceful cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia, with both nations looking toward a future of mutual respect, media integrity, and diplomatic stability.

The visit of Thai journalists underscored the commitment of both governments to maintaining a peaceful and cooperative relationship.