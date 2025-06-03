Wild elephant goes shopping in Khao Yai

The wild elephant, Plai Biang Lek from the Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, ransacks a local shop for food on Monday. (Photo: 91FM Trafficpro)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A large wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park wandered beyond its usual path and into a local shop in Pak Chong district on Monday, startling the owners and damaging shelves as it searched for food.

The shop is about one kilometre from a park entrance gate in Ban Tha Maprang in tambon Mu Si.

The tusker, known as Plai Biang Lek, appeared about 3pm while the shop owner was serving a customer. Th animal's backbone almost touched the store ceiling. They panicked, fled outside and notified the park.

Park rangers and the shop owner tried to get the huge beast to leave, alternately shouting and pleading with him. Plai Biang Lek was totally unfazed and continued probing with his trunk, searching the shelves for snacks.

Eventually, after 10 minutes of coaxing, he left and wandered back into the forest. No injuries were reported.

The shopowner said repairing the damaged shelves and replacing the lost goods would cost more than 1,000 baht. It could have been a lot worse.