Drunk tourists beaten up after assault on woman in Phuket bar

Listen to this article

A still from the video of the assault in the Patong bar. (Photo: Facebook โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต)

Two foreign tourists were beaten unconscious by a group of Thai men after allegedly assaulting a local woman while intoxicated at a nightspot in Phuket’s Patong area.

The incident was recorded and the video posted on social media, and went viral on Monday night.

It occurred on Bangla Road, a popular nightlife strip in Patong, Kathu district.

Two tourists, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, were allegedly seen attacking a Thai woman inside a local establishment. Witnesses said several Thai men who were nearby intervened, chasing off and physically attacking the two tourists.

A 22-second video posted by the Facebook page “โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต” shows the moment the Thai men rushed at the two foreigners, punching and kicking them until they collapsed to the ground. The footage quickly spread online, drawing widespread attention and sparking debate.

Many comments expressed support for the Thai men’s actions, praising them for defending the woman. Others, however, raised concerns about the use of violence and called for proper legal procedures to be followed.

Local authorities have not released any information about the incident, including whether charges will be laid against those involved. The identities and nationalities of the tourists remain undisclosed.