Phu Langka park raises Naka Cave daily visitor limit

Phu Langka National Park has increases the daily visitor limit from 350 to 1,500 people. (Photo: Facebook สำนักงานการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬาจังหวัดบึงกาฬ)

Phu Langka National Park in Bueng Kan province has increased the daily visitor limit to popular Naka Cave from 350 to 1,500 people, following a surge of interest during a local spiritual festival.

The announcement was made during the “Naka Cave Opening Festival: The Wonders of Phu Langka,” held in Bueng Khong Long district.

Thousands of tourists and devotees gathered to pay homage to the revered serpent deity Phaya Naga and participate in religious and cultural activities. These included rituals honouring sacred relics, traditional performances and community product exhibitions.

The park’s decision to raise the visitor cap comes after a temporary closure of the cave to allow for ecological recovery, which began on May 1. With the reopening, officials aim to balance conservation with growing tourism demand.

District chief Tawee Chinnarong said the event was a collaborative effort involving local authorities, community leaders, and residents. He praised the unity shown in promoting sustainable tourism and preserving the area’s cultural and natural heritage.

To accommodate the increased number of visitors, the park has enhanced its facilities and trained local guides. The provincial tourism and sports office also conducts regular training to ensure quality service and safety for tourists.