Police arrest fleeing vape sellers after car overturns

Police arrest the two vape sellers after their car overturned when they tried to escape, in front of Jompol Market in Muang district, Khon Kaen, on Monday night. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - Police arrested two men for selling e-cigarettes online in a sting operation, after the suspects overturned their car while trying to escape.

The events unfolded in front of Jompol Market in Muang district on Monday night and were recorded by a security camera installed at Vedressa Studio. The video was quickly posted online.

On Tuesday, Khon Kaen superintending investigator Pol Col Pornsak Ngamdee released details.

He said the incident was a sting set up by police. An agent purchased e-cigarettes from an online seller on social media and arranged to pick up the goods at 10.30pm near the market.

When caught, the suspects, identified as Anupong Wiratikul, 37, Natthapon Katphuthat, 37, attempted to flee, reversing their vehicle into two undercover police motorbikes and causing minor injuries.

As they accelerated away their vehicle sideswiped a police car and overturned in the middle of the road.

Police took them into custody and Impounded 13 e-cigarettes sold for 650 baht each, Pol Col Pornsak said. The suspects were taken to Muang Khon Kaen police station for legal proceedings.