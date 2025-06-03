Suspect detained after deadly bombing in Pattani

One ranger killed, 3 others and a civilian injured by Monday's explosion

The army pickup truck lies overturned on the roadside after the bombing in Panare district of Pattani on Monday. One ranger was killed and three other rangers and one civilian injured. (Photo supplied/Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI - Security forces detained a suspect on Tuesday after a road bomb killed one army ranger and injured three others and a civilian in Panare district of this southernmost border province on Monday.

Security units arrived in about 10 vehicles and set up a cordon in Na Phrao village 2 in tambon Panare on Tuesday morning.

A male suspect identified only as Sukifli, 38, a labourer, was detained for questioning at Panare police station and later transferred to Inkhayuthaborihan military camp for further questioning.

The bomb exploded on Highway 4157 at Na Phrao village 2 in tambon Panare about 9.30am on Monday as paramilitaries from Ranger Company 4214 were leaving in a pickup truck after community relations activities, Pol Capt Roengsak Chartsuksiridet, deputy investigation chief at Panare police station, said.

The explosion blew the vehicle off the road and it overturned. Four rangers were injured and one later died. He was Lt Apichart Phaphan, 39. The three injured were Sgt Sulkifli Maiding, 45; ranger volunteer Praidae Yusor, 33, and ranger volunteer Masufi Waete, 28.

A local man driving a passing pickup was also injured. Masofi Porha sustained minor injuries when the damaged army truck hit his vehicle after the explosion.

Investigators said the bomb was probably an improvised device in a gas cylinder and was buried beneath the road surface.

The explosion left a large crater in the road and shrapnel scattered across the area. The overturned army truck came to rest about 20 metres from the blast site.

The area was cordoned off for closer examination for additional evidence. The investigation was continuing.