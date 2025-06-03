Police nab leader of deadly vape heist at Bangkok Port

Senior police brief reporters on Tuesday about the arrest of "Bank", the alleged ringleader of the e-cigarette heist from a Customs warehouse in Bangkok Port. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Bangkok police have arrested the alleged leader of the gang that stole confiscated e-cigarettes from a Customs warehouse inside Bangkok Port, killing a security guard who tried to stop them.

The suspect, identified only a Sitthisak, also known as “Bank”, 38, was apprehended near his residence in Klong Toey area on Tuesday morning.

The dramatic robbery occurred in the early hours of June 1. The six gangsters stormed the warehouse and fled with a van full of seized e-cigarettes, or vapes. During their escape, the van struck and killed a security guard as the driver reversed before taking off.

Five suspects were arrested and all pointed to Bank as the mastermind who planned the operation and drove the van that killed the guard, according to police.

Police said Bank confessed that he alone orchestrated the heist. He was not hired by anyone to do it. He allegedly said he was assisted by a local football field manager who helped identify the target. He was adamant the guard's death was accidental, not intentional. He blamed a gear shift error.

According to Pol Maj Gen Chotiwat Luangwilai, Bank admitted to a previous theft on May 1, when the gang made off with e-cigarettes worth 270,000 baht, later sold online.

Investigators believe a local informant with knowledge of the area aided both thefts. Investigators were checking out the suspect's story and awaiting a full inventory of the stolen goods from the Customs Department, which had yet to file an official complaint.

Police said all six suspects would be arraigned in the Bangkok South Criminal Court on Wednesday, when police would apply to detain them for a further 12 days for further investigation. Police will oppose all applications for release on bail.

Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham