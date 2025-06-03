Indian reptile smuggler traveling from Thailand caught at Mumbai airport

Smuggled reptiles found in checked-in baggage of an arriving Indian passenger from Thailand at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Sunday. (Photo: Mumbai Customs III)

An Indian who smuggled wildlife out of Thailand in his baggage, including venomous snakes, was busted on arrival at Mumbai international airport.

He was caught on Sunday with 44 Indonesian pit vipers, three Iranian spider-tailed horned vipers and five Asian leaf turtles, according to a Mumbai Customs announcement posted on X.

They were concealed in checked-in baggage, which belonged to an Indian passenger arriving from Thailand, the statement said. Other details were not revealed.

It was the second recent interception of wildlife being smuggled from Thailand to India.

On May 26, Thai authorities arrested an Indian man attempting to board a flight to India with 20 blue iguanas and two sulcata tortoises, at Suvarnabhumi airport.