Actor Pairote Sangvaributr dies aged 72

Legendary actor Pairote "Ae" Sangvaributr died early Tuesday in Nakhon Ratchasima. He was 72.

Unconfirmed reports said the actor suffered a heart attack and passed away in hospital.

News of his death was shared by the Dara Phapphayon (Movie Stars) Facebook page, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues in the film and television industry. (continues below)

Legendary actor Pairote "Ae" Sangvaributr (TV screen capture)

Born on May 18, 1953 in Kanchanaburi's Sri Sawat district, Pairote was the son of Kharom Sangvaributr and Pornpan Wannamat. He came from a family with close ties to the performing arts.

His sister, Jeerapa Panjasin, owned the Atchawadee radio drama troupe and his uncle, Pairat Sangvaributr, was named a national artist in the performing arts.

Pairote rose to fame in the 1970s for his role as "Tum" in the romantic comedy film Wai Onlawon (Chaotic Age) directed by Piak Poster. Hailed as the prototype of the Thai teenage movie, Wai Onlawon told the tale of law student Tum (Piroj Sangwoributr) and his high-school sweetheart Oh (Lalana Sulawan), which made the pair stars overnight.

Known for his youthful charm and mischievous smile, Pairote was a screen favourite who starred in numerous films before transitioning into directing. He successfully transcended his early image as a teen heartthrob to become a seasoned filmmaker.

His work in film and television continued for decades, earning him praise both on and off screen.

Religious rites will be held at Wat Makut Kasattriyaram in Bangkok with a bathing ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.