B509m for border 'wellness hub'

People exercise at Lumpini Park in Bangkok on Aug 1, 2022. The Budget Bureau has set aside 509 million baht from its 2026 revenue pot to promote the border as a medical hub, Jirapong Songwatcharaporn, deputy health spokesman said on Tuesday. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Budget Bureau has set aside 509 million baht from its 2026 revenue pot to promote the border as a medical hub under a government plan to position Thailand as a wellness destination.

Jirapong Songwatcharaporn, deputy health spokesman said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra plans to develop the country as a global health centre, offering services such as wellness spas, hot springs, beauty treatment, medical care, dentistry, cosmetic surgery, traditional Thai and alternative medicine and laboratory services.

This was expected to generate revenue exceeding 690 billion baht per year through seven key policies driven by the Public Health Ministry.

These included setting up a Public Health Economic Policy Office, promoting Thai wisdom and herbal medicine and encouraging health-related tourism.

Mr Jirapong said one major project receiving attention by the Budget Bureau was the border medical hubs programme, which had been allocated 509.9 million baht in the draft budget for the next fiscal year, currently under parliamentary review.

This aimed to upgrade hospitals in border provinces into specialised medical centres to help improve access to medical treatment, reduce the need to travel to big cities and lower death rates.

These included new hospitals and a cancer screening and treatment centre in Kanchanaburi (75.9 million baht), Sa Kaeo (82.6 million baht) and Tak (4 million baht); a minimally invasive surgery centre in Nong Khai (69 million baht) and general medical services in Pattani (7.2 million baht).

Also, a heart centre in Sakon Nakhon (26.3 million baht); an advanced tertiary care unit in Mukdahan (82.6 million baht); a lower Mekong medical hub in Ubon Ratchathani (152.5 million baht). There is also an advanced ophthalmology centre planned for Nakhon Si Thammarat (9.6 million baht).

“This programme not only improves health security and reduces inequality in remote areas, but also boosts income from foreign patients,” Mr Jirapong said.