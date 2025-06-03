Bhutan's monarch gifts two takin, their national animal, to Thailand

A takin in the Royal Takin Preserve in Thimphu, Bhutan. The takin is the national animal of Bhutan. (Photo: Royal Takin Preserve zoo)

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has finalised preparations to receive two takin (Budorcas taxicolor), Bhutan’s national animal, as a royal gift from the King and Queen of the small Himalayan nation.

The preparations were discussed at a meeting chaired by deputy permanent secretary Sittichai Sereesongsaeng on May 26.

Present were representatives of key agencies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the Zoological Park Organization, the Department of Livestock Development, and the Customs Department.

Key topics discussed included logistical and technical arrangements for the transport and care of the animals, budgeting, and protocols to ensure their well-being upon arrival.

Plans were also made to dispatch a Thai delegation to Bhutan to observe the takins’ natural habitat and study best practices in their care and management. These efforts aim to ensure the entire process is conducted with the utmost diligence and in a manner befitting the significance of the royal gift.

The meeting's conclusions will be submitted to the Bureau of the Royal Household for further consideration.

The takin is a large, hoofed mammal in the Bovidae family, the same family as cattle. Revered in Bhutanese culture, it is officially designated as the national animal.

The two animals being gifted were born at the Royal Takin Preserve in Motithang, Thimphu.