Border war 'a last resort'

Phumtham: Troops stand ready

War should be left as a last resort in Thailand's continuing border dispute with neighbouring Cambodia, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday, reaffirming the country's determination to resolve the conflict by peaceful means.

Mr Phumtham, who also serves as defence minister, stressed the importance of avoiding violence as much as possible while ensuring the protection of national sovereignty.

His remarks came as Cambodia continues its efforts to bring the border dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), while Thailand seeks to advance negotiations through the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC).

"What's important here is that the use of force or war will only be considered as a last resort, and only after all other avenues to resolve the crisis have failed," said Mr Phumtham.

"Right now, we are at the beginning of negotiations under the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and through the JBC mechanism."

He added that the Royal Thai Army, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are closely coordinating to find a peaceful resolution, but stand prepared to defend the country's sovereignty if necessary.

"The military has made appropriate preparations, with no shortcomings," he said.

Currently, there are no official orders to close any border crossings, Mr Phumtham said as he dismissed rumours of a disagreement between the government and the army over shutting down the border in response to rising tensions.

Although there have been no troop deployments at the checkpoints, preparations are in place, he said.

Such closures, he emphasised, require a consensus among the three key parties involved: the army, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Even though these parties may have differing views, escalation cannot proceed arbitrarily.

"But if all sides agree that the situation warrants a border closure, then it must be done," he said.

He stressed that decisions would not be made for the benefit of any individual or group but rooted in protecting national sovereignty and the public interest.

"No one truly desires tensions that escalate to the final stage -- war," said Mr Phumtham.

"While our soldiers and civilians on the frontline are ready to defend the nation, we must consider the potential loss of life and suffering. Therefore, if we can avoid it, we must do everything possible to do so."

Regarding Cambodia's intention to take the Emerald Triangle dispute to the ICJ, Mr Phumtham said that while either side can say what they like, negotiations must be based on facts, not emotions.

The Emerald Triangle refers to the border area connecting Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province, Cambodia's Preah Vihear province, and Laos' Champassak province.

In a related development, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the ministry has instructed provinces along the Cambodian border to prepare for possible violence.

In Ubon Ratchathani, Governor Adisak Noisuwan held a meeting on Monday with chiefs from the province's six border districts to discuss evacuation plans should violence erupt. Similar preparations are also under way in districts further from the border.

The latest in a series of clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers at Chong Bok, a disputed area in Ubon Ratchathani's Nam Yuen district, occurred last Wednesday.

The first incident took place on Feb 13, when a Cambodian army general led a group of 25 spouses and other family members of Cambodian troops to Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient temple on the Thai-Cambodian border in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin. The Cambodians sang their national anthem in a display intended to imply that the temple ruins belong to Cambodia.

This was opposed by Thai soldiers stationed at the temple and led to the convening of a meeting of the General Border Committee on May 1.

The Thai side was led by Mr Phumtham, who later ordered Thai troops to withdraw to avoid a possible confrontation.