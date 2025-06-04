Ministry issues deeds for 53k plots

The Ministry of Interior has issued land title deeds for 53,437 land plots as part of efforts to improve access to land ownership across the country.

Around 562,000 plots covering more than 2.8 million rai still require proper title deeds.

The ministry aims to complete the process across the country within seven years, relying on past complaints, petitions and reports collected by land offices, deputy government spokesman Karom Phonphonklang said yesterday.

The aim is to provide people with legal ownership of land, in compliance with the government's policy that each farming household should have enough land to make a living.

This fiscal year, the Department of Lands (DoL) has been allocated funding to carry out land surveys with a target to issue a total of 86,000 title deeds in 69 provinces.

Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Mae Hong Son, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Phuket are excluded either due to a high quantity of land documents issued or because the provinces are covered by large areas of protected forest.

From December of last year to April, a survey was conducted for land title issuance purposes nationwide, targeting 70,000 plots.

So far, 42,412 plots now have title deeds, covering about 109,914 rai.

A survey in the southernmost provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla had been conducted, and people received deeds for 11,025 plots, covering about 14,659 rai, from a goal of issuing 16,000 title deeds.

Since 1985, the DoL has issued title deeds for 14.8 million plots, covering about 71.24 million rai, Mr Karom said.