No US visa blow for Thai students

None of the US visa interviews for Thai students have been affected by the recent halt to foreign student visas, according to the United States Embassy in Thailand.

Last Tuesday, media outlet Politico reported that the Trump administration had circulated an official memo to US embassies and consular sections stating: "Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued, which we anticipate in the coming days."

Following rising concern among Thai students and their parents over the visa interviews scheduled after offers were made by US universities, the Bangkok Post emailed the US embassy seeking clarification.

In an official statement, the embassy replied: "Student and exchange programme visa applicants may continue to apply -- and they need to be fully truthful in their applications when they do so. No previously scheduled appointments have been cancelled."

Regarding students wishing to study in the US but have not already received an interview date, the advice said: "For those who do not have an appointment yet, we recommend you continue to monitor for the availability of new slots. Consular sections constantly adjust their schedules to allow for sufficient time to fully vet the cases before them and make sure our visa operations around the world meet the highest standards."