Food lovers' magnet on life support as Chinese lose appetite

The once bustling and jam-packed gastronomic scene along Banthat Thong Road now sees minimal activity on a Friday evening. Sooksodsai Sooksomchitra

Once an unremarkable 2.5-kilometre stretch tucked behind Chulalongkorn University and the National Stadium in Bangkok's Pathumwan district, Banthat Thong Road has, in recent years, transformed into a buzzing food haven -- only to now face a dramatic downturn.

The street's renaissance began just a few years ago, driven by rapid modernisation and development initiatives spearheaded by Chulalongkorn University. This revitalisation attracted young restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs, turning Banthat Thong into a magnet for food lovers. At its peak, the area, which officially stretches from Phet Phra Ram intersection to Saphan Lueng intersection, drew tens of thousands of daily visitors, becoming a vibrant culinary hotspot.

However, this meteoric rise was not without criticism. Some said the scene was overhyped, with inflated prices and influencer-driven reviews that didn't always match reality.

Fast forward to today, and Banthat Thong almost resembles a shadow of its former self. Foot traffic has plummeted, and the once-bustling food strip now feels eerily quiet. Photographs taken on the evening of Friday, May 23, paint a stark picture: shuttered storefronts, brightly lit but nearly empty restaurants, and pavements devoid of the energy that once defined the area. Business owners are grappling with mounting losses as customer numbers dwindle. Friday evenings, typically the busiest time of the week, now pass with minimal activity.

At the core of the downturn lies a steep drop in foreign tourist arrivals, particularly from China, once a key market for Banthat Thong vendors.

Sitthishan Wutthipornkul, adviser to the Banthat Thong Business Owners Association, noted that at its height, the area attracted tens of thousands of tourists daily, each spending around 250 to 500 baht. Now, he estimates a 40% drop in footfall, with daily revenue falling to just 3 to 4 million baht, compounded by the sluggish economy.

Regular visitor, Junjira Prajongjud, who works nearby, remarked on the noticeable changes. "There are definitely fewer people now," she observed, adding that food prices have increased while quality remains uncertain.

Ms Junjira also highlighted practical challenges such as limited parking and walkability, adding that while pavements were once congested, their emptiness today is more striking. To attract diners back, she believes prices need to better reflect food quality.

Ratchanon Weerawat, owner of Nazty BKK and the recently launched dessert shop Lamunn Thailand, echoed these concerns but also offered business insights. While many venues have shuttered, his bar remains one of the few that continue to thrive, thanks in part to consistent revenue and a loyal customer base.

Having operated in Banthat Thong for nearly two years, Mr Ratchanon has witnessed a shift in customer demographics, from local Thais to mostly Chinese tourists. But with tourist numbers dwindling, he saw foot traffic fall just as he launched Lamunn. "When I arrived, spaces that were once packed had already begun to empty," he said.

He identified reasons behind the area's decline: soaring rent prices, cleanliness issues including rodent infestations, unpleasant odours, and poor waste management. Marketing, Mr Ratchanon insists, is essential for survival on this street. His strategy combines viral social media campaigns, influencer collaborations, in-store promotions, and live music events.

At Nazty BKK, intimate concerts with popular artists have fostered a loyal fan base and helped sustain business. He also leverages word-of-mouth and community ties, noting that reputation spreads quickly in this tightly knit street scene.

While challenges persist, Mr Ratchanon is optimistic about Banthat Thong's future. He sees it as a unique culinary destination with strong potential for recovery, especially if tourism rebounds and economic conditions improve. Support from nearby offices, universities, and loyal locals continues to sustain some businesses.

Still, uncertainty looms. With rising rents, environmental concerns, and shifting consumer habits, the road ahead will require strategic management, smart marketing, and public-private cooperation. But with the right efforts, some proprietors in the area still think Banthat Thong may again thrive as one of Bangkok's most iconic food destinations.