Thai govt insists on protecting sovereignty regarding border dispute with Cambodia

The Second Army which supervises border areas with Cambodia posted a picture of its personnel training on Tuesday.

The Thai government announced on Wednesday morning that it is doing its best to protect the national sovereignty regarding the territorial dispute with Cambodia and plans to solve the issue peacefully through bilateral mechanisms.

In the announcement seen on its Facebook page, the governnment said it prioritised the protection of Thai sovereignty and territory and based solutions on peaceful means, interational laws and humanitarianism.

The government also referred to the skirmish between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani province on May 28.

"The Thai force had to defend itself and the area of the Thai sovereignty. The act complied with the principle of international law," the government said.

According to the announcement, after the incident, both governments discussed the matter closely at all levels including the prime ministerial one.

Both sides agreed to cooperate to restore normal situations and apply existing bilateral mechanisms to solve the problems. The mechanisms include their Joint Boundary Committee which will meet in Cambodia on June 14.

Regarding Cambodia’s idea to have a court or third party solve the issue, the Thai government said it would discuss the matter with Cambodia through bilateral mechanisms.

The Thai government said that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border was in good order and it was confident that Thailand and Cambodia would reach mutual solution.