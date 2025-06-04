Thai govt set on protecting sovereignty in border dispute with Cambodia

Listen to this article

The 2nd Army, which supervises the border with Cambodia, posted this photo of soldiers training on Tuesday.

The Thai government announced on Wednesday morning that it is doing its best to protect national sovereignty in the territorial dispute with Cambodia and plans to solve the issue peacefully through bilateral mechanisms.

In an announcement posted on its Facebook page, the government said it prioritised the protection of Thai sovereignty and territory and solutions based on peaceful means, international law and humanitarianism.

The government also referred to the skirmish between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in Chong Bok border area in Ubon Ratchathani province on May 28.

"The Thai force had to defend itself and the area of Thai sovereignty. The action complied with the principles of international law," the statement said.

According to the announcement, after the incident the two governments discussed the matter closely at all levels, including prime ministerial.

The two sides agreed to cooperate to restore normality and apply existing bilateral mechanisms to solve the problem. These mechanisms include the Joint Boundary Committee, which will meet in Cambodia on June 14.

On Cambodia’s proposal that an international court or other third party settle the issue, the Thai government said it would discuss the matter with Cambodia through bilateral mechanisms.

The Thai government said that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border was in good order and it was confident that Thailand and Cambodia would reach a mutual solution.