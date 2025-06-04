2 killed, 13 injured when bus driver falls asleep

Rescuers inspect the yellow tour bus that crashed into a median strip ditch on Phet Kasem Road in Huai Sai district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, early Wednesday. (Photo: Huai Sai Rescue)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN - Two people were killed and 13 injured when a tour bus crashed after the driver fell asleep at the wheel on Phet Kasem Road early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred about 4.51am near kilometre marker 327+100, in front of the Phra Mongkut Klao Camp in tambon Huai Sai in Muang district, according to Huai Sai Rescue.

The yellow bus was operated by Roong-Reuang Coach Co Ltd, according to Khlong Wan police station. It was travelling from Rayong.

There were 28 passengers on board, with two reported dead at the scene and 13 injured, police said. The injured were taken to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital.

The driver, identified only as Tossaporn, 51, said he took over at the wheel at a stop in Hua Hin district and was heading to Don Sak district of Surat Thani province.

Police said he admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel, allowing the bus to crash through the guard rail and plunge into the median strip ditch.

The bus company arranged a replacement bus for slightly injured passengers to continue their trip.

The police investigation was ongoing.