Singaporean arrested at airport departure on B5m VAT evasion charge

Police question the Singaporean VAT evasion suspect on Tuesday. (Police photo)

A Singaporean businessman was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport as he was about to board an outbound flight, for alleged evasion of 5 million baht in value-added tax.

Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Charuprat, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, said on Wednesday the 71-year-old man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday before taking a flight to Singapore.

The Revenue Department had earlier asked police to take legal action against a company in which the man had been an authorised director from July 1 to Oct 30, 2015. The department found the company generated revenue from its information services but declared no income.

The department also found that the company produced incorrect reports about its VAT payments. The department estimated the damage to the state in lost revenue at 5.24 million baht.

The Singaporean man admitted that he had been the director of the company but he denied any wrongdoing, police said. His name was not released.