‘Phantom badminton’, fake marathon scandal organiser strikes again

(Photo: SHVETS production)

Dozens of shuttlers have filed police complaints after a badminton tournament organised by the same company behind last month's 'fake marathon' at Suan Luang Rama IX Park, was cancelled without refunds being issued.

On 3 June, representatives of the affected badminton players, supported by Tankhun Jitissara, president of the Santiprachatham Club, filed a complaint at Pravet police station in Bangkok.

The organiser, Tonson 99, had previously assured participants that refunds would be processed by June 1. However, most have not received any reimbursement.

The event was scheduled for a Rangsit venue and attracted 86 paying players. Total losses in fees were estimated at over 100,000 baht.

Entry fees ranged from 1,600 to 1,800 baht per person, with additional charges for shuttlecocks. The organiser promoted the event by offering a range of prizes and free items, including backpacks, smartwatches, badminton rackets, T-shirts, and lunch.

Many participants later questioned the quality and authenticity of these items.

The cancellation follows a similar incident in late May, when the same organiser failed to deliver a marathon planned at Suan Luang Rama IX Park, resulting in widespread complaints and demands for refunds.

Victims of the badminton event reported that after the cancellation the organiser requested proof of payment and promised to arrange refunds.

While some group members claimed they had received refunds, others raised concerns over irregularities - notably, the lack of any proof of payment and the fact that those individuals promptly left the group chats afterward.

When contacted, the organiser cited frozen company accounts as the reason for the delay, but claimed to have access to alternative funds. A majority of complainants said no payments had been made.

Police are now investigating both the badminton and marathon cases. Authorities are examining whether the incidents constitute criminal fraud or are the result of mismanagement. The organiser's practices, including the use of online channels to promote and collect payments, are also under scrutiny for possible violations of the Computer Crimes Act.

The incidents have prompted calls for greater vigilance when registering for sporting events and for stricter oversight of event organisers, to prevent further losses.