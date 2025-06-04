PM wants standardised smoking areas at airports

Listen to this article

A smoking-room sign at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered transport and health ministries to set up standardised smoking areas at airports, because Thailand is a travel hub and needs to cater to passengers' needs, according to the government spokesman.

The prime minister issued the order at Wednesday's cabinet meeting, instructing officials to ensure smoking areas at airports meet international standards applied at airports worldwide, Jirayu Huangsub said on Wednesday.

Thailand was a regional hub of aviation, travel and tourism and welcomed crowds of air passengers. Therefore, its airports should have separate smoking areas with standardised ventilation, the spokesman said.

The arrangement of smoking areas at airports also protected the health of non-smokers, he said.

Under the order, transport and public health ministries will jointly allocate standardised smoking areas at airports and amend relevant rules to facilitate the policy, the spokesman said.