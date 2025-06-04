Thai air force plans to acquire 12 Gripen jets

A Gripen jet takes off from Road 4287 in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, on Feb 27, 2025. (Photo: Government Public Relations Department)

The Royal Thai Air Force plans to acquire a total of 12 Gripen JAS 39 fighter jets built by Sweden's SAAB over 10 years, air force chief ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul said on Wednesday.

The air force earlier announced it would sign a contract in August to buy four of the jets in an initial procurement phase, which had a budget of 19.5 billion baht (US$595.97 million).

In January, ACM Punpakdee said that the air force's decision to choose the Swedish Gripen jets over the US-made F-16 aircraft was because the deal confers more benefits to the Thai government.

In February, a road in the southern border province of Songkhla was transformed into a landing pad for a Gripen fighter jet, marking its first-time use in a practice drill for emergency situations.