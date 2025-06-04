Thai air force plans to acquire 12 Gripen jets

Deal with Swedish planemaker offers more benefits to government than US offered with F-16s

Listen to this article

A Gripen jet takes off from Road 4287 in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province, on Feb 27, 2025. (Photo: Government Public Relations Department)

The Royal Thai Air Force plans to acquire a total of 12 Gripen JAS 39 fighter jets built by Sweden's Saab over 10 years, air force chief ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul said on Wednesday.

The air force earlier announced it would sign a contract in August to buy four of the jets in an initial procurement phase, which had a budget of 19.5 billion baht (US$596 million).

In January, ACM Punpakdee said that the air force's decision to choose the Swedish Gripen jets over the US-made F-16 aircraft was because the deal confers more benefits to the Thai government.

In February, a road in the southern border province of Songkhla was transformed into a landing pad for a Gripen fighter jet, marking its first-time use in a practice drill for emergency situations.

“We welcome the Royal Thai Air Force’s selection of Gripen E/F as its future fighter and look forward to the next steps in this procurement process,” Saab CEO Micael Johansson said in a statement.

“Gripen E/F is the best solution to provide Thailand with independent airpower for the future which will contribute significantly to the nation’s safety and security,” he added.

The Swedish company said it had not signed a contract nor received a firm order yet.

Thailand, which has a long history of military cooperation with the United States and was designated a Major Non-NATO Ally by Washington in 2023, had initially sought as many as eight Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth jets, among the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft.

But the United States in 2023 declined to sell them over what Bangkok said were issues with training and technical requirements including maintenance compatibility.

The F-35 is considered a sensitive export sold only to the United States’ closest allies, which in the Indo-Pacific include Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.