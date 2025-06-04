Thai granny leaps up to ceiling beam to escape snake

Kan Kong Suthiprapa clings to a beam in her Roi Et home while a relative tries to capture a snake. (Screenshot from Facebook: Man Termsak)

ROI ET - An 80-year-old woman stunned her neighbours by leaping up to grab onto a ceiling beam in her home after spotting a snake, despite normally struggling with mobility.

Kan Kong Suthiprapa panicked on Wednesday when she saw the striped keelback snake slithering beneath a neighbour’s house in Don Hat village, prompting loud cries for help. Termsak Taweethong, 26, who has some experience handling snakes, was called in to assist.

As he attempted to catch the non-venomous snake, it slipped free — startling Mrs Kan Kong, who instinctively jumped and clung to the beam. The dramatic moment was captured on video and shared widely online.

Mrs Kan Kong told reporters she had been watching from the stairs with fear as her grandson-in-law tried to capture the intruder. But when it suddenly moved, sheer panic drove her to leap to safety. “I don’t even know where I got the strength from,” she admitted.

Though frightened, Mrs Kan Kong is in good health and remains active in daily life. The snake was safely released back into the wild.