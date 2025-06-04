Thai Customs seizes B100m meth shipment bound for Australia

Search of crate containing a lathe turns up drugs at Bangkok Port

A search of a crate containing a lathe at the Bangkok Port found 33.7kg of methamphetamine concealed inside, according to the Customs Department. (Photo: Thai Customs Department)

The Thai Customs Department has seized 33.7 kilogrammes of methamphetamine hidden in a lathe machine intended for shipment to Australia, with an estimated value of over 100 million baht on arrival.

The seizure was made on May 26 at the Bangkok Port in Klong Toey district of Bangkok, Nunthita Sirikup, principal adviser on customs control development, said in a briefing on Wednesday.

It followed the search of a wooden crate was declared as a lathe machine and was bound for Australia, according to Eakvut Naeak, director of the Bangkok Port Customs Office.

After an inspection by scanning, the authorities found two plastic bags containing 26 foil packets of drugs. It was tested and confirmed as methamphetamine, weighing 33.7kg including the packaging.

Its value was estimated to be over 100 million baht when arriving in the destination country, Ms Nunthita said.

From Oct 1, 2024 to May 30, 2025, the department says it has recorded 156 cases of drug smuggling, with all seizures worth 922.3 million baht, she added.