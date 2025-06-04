Myanmar ship hits reef in Thai marine park

National parks officials seeking at least B12 million to remedy damage to coral reef

The hull of the MV Ayar Linn is seen resting on a coral reef in Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phangnga province in southern Thailand after running aground on June 1. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Thailand is seeking at least 12 million baht in damages after a Myanmar cargo ship ran aground on a coral reef in Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phangnnga, causing extensive harm to the environment.

The MV Ayar Linn was found stuck on a coral reef in Ao Jak Bay on June 1, said Athapol Charoenshunsa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

The types of coral affected include blue coral (Heliopora coerulea), which suffered the most damage, accounting for 80% of all the affected coral.

Antler coral (Acropora) received about 15% of the damage, while hump coral (Porites lutea) accounted for 5%.

Other coral species, such as Platygyra daedalea, Pocillopora and Leptastrea purpurea, sustained less damage, park authorities say.

Mr Athapol said the ship might have been trying to avoid Myanmar authorities, though the reason remains unclear. He confirmed the cargo onboard was legal.

He said the vessel struck underwater rocks and began to leak, leading the captain to seek a place to dock, but it ran aground on the reef instead.

The department has estimated the damage at 12 million baht, which includes the cost of a diving operation to investigate the condition of the reef.

Legal proceedings are under way, but the ship’s owner has not yet come forward, Mr Athapol said.

There is also concern about waste left on the reef, including cardboard, cloth scraps, rubber tyres and hoses.

Officials are also worried that over 3,000 bags of cement onboard might eventually fall into the sea, along with the risk of oil leakage.

The park’s chief, Kriangkrai Pohcharoen, said recovery efforts have been delayed due to rough monsoon conditions.

Officials from various agencies have met to discuss a response plan to prevent oil leaks, prepare oil containment booms, mobilise emergency support from the navy, pursue legal action and plan environmental restoration.

The affected area will be temporarily closed to allow the ecosystem to recover.

Officials have urged the public and tourists to avoid the area for safety and to support recovery efforts.