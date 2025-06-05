Govt tips 0.8 growth boost from casino complex

Anti-casino protesters gather at parliament in Bangkok in April. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The government says an entertainment complex featuring a casino will still be an economic growth engine with the Finance Ministry projecting it will drive a 0.8% increase in GDP.

At the launch of "Thailand Entertainment Complex" on Wednesday, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the country needs a fresh economic driver and the casino-entertainment complex project will transform the tourism and service economy and attract more international visitors.

He allayed public concerns about the social impacts and possible money-laundering activities through casino operations, saying that a bill to regulate this so-called man-made tourist destination is set to be reviewed by parliament. The House will examine the bill when parliament reconvenes in July. The first reading was initially scheduled in April but was postponed due to strong opposition. Mr Julapun said the government held multiple rounds of hearings with various sectors to listen to their concerns and answer questions. "This is Thailand's opportunity … an essential engine to drive the economy," he said.

Suksit Srichomkwan, deputy secretary-general of the prime minister, said the service sector plays a vital role in the tourism industry and contributes about 18% to the GDP thanks to high employment levels. While tourism is recovering strongly, Thailand should do more to increase tourist spending and encourage longer stays, he said, noting that events such as Formula One, international music festivals, and mega-Songkran celebrations can draw more visitors.

Mr Suksit said the country can no longer rely on natural attractions due to high competition from other countries. The casino-entertainment complex could operate year-round, reducing reliance on seasonal or nature-based tourism, he said. The complex will include a large indoor stadium capable of hosting international concerts, an exhibition hall to showcase Thai culture and products, a five-star hotel, a luxury shopping mall, museums, and fun parks among other attractions.

The project, which could be worth 100 billion baht, is expected to create 9,000 to 15,000 jobs, benefit small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and generate 100–200 billion baht per year in tourism revenue. Mr Suksit said the project is projected to boost GDP by 0.23% during the construction phase, and once open, it could contribute 0.2–0.8% to annual GDP on conservative esimates.

Annual tax revenue from the project would be 12-40 billion baht, excluding additional income from other fees, and the government plans to spend the money on education, similar to how sin taxes are used to support sports initiatives and vulnerable communities. "Can the project exclude the casino? This is a business model ...it's integrated. It is a new growth engine that adds value to the country's tourism sector," he said.