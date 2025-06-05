1.5m used meth in 2024: ONCB

About 1.5 million Thais use methamphetamine, with some 220,000 experiencing mental health issues, says the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

The information was disclosed on Wednesday during a research presentation on drug use in Thailand chaired by ONCB secretary-general Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon.

The goal was to inform agencies involved in drug prevention and control and help them use the findings in local operations.

The research, a joint effort between the ONCB and the substance abuse academic organisation network, estimated drug use nationwide for last year.

The results show that around 1.5 million Thais aged 12–65 used meth pills last year. Of those, around 330,000 required treatment, while 220,000 have mental health issues.

Meth pills remains the most used and problematic narcotic in the country, followed by ecstasy, heroin, crystal meth, ketamine, opium, cocaine and inhalants.

At least 21,000 people used multiple substances last year. They are considered a high-risk group in need of specific care.

This year, the ONCB will continue working with partner agencies through its newly established national centre for drug treatment and rehabilitation.

Coordination meetings with provincial leaders are held twice a month to improve local operations and reduce harm quickly, Pol Lt Gen Panurat said.

Regarding drug production, he clarified that intelligence confirms Shan State in Myanmar, including areas controlled by the Wa group, remains a key drug production zone.