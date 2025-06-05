Teachers slam beer discounts

A network of Thai educators has launched a petition against a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between a state agency and a beer company, arguing that it undermines the integrity of teachers and sets a poor example for society.

Chayapa Khunpittikana, coordinator of the "Thai Teachers Against Vice-Promoting Welfare" network, said the MoU -- signed on May 14 between the Office of the Welfare Promotion Commission for Teachers and Educational Personnel (Otep) and Tawandang German Brewery -- purports to enhance teacher welfare and benefits.

The MoU, effective until May 13 next year, offers teachers a 10% discount at three Tawandang German Brewery branches: two in Bangkok and one in Nonthaburi. Ms Chayapa said the agreement promotes harmful behaviour. "The image of teachers is already often viewed negatively," she said. "For a state agency to endorse and incentivise access to vices through discounts on alcohol is unacceptable," she added.

Rather than encouraging alcohol consumption, the network suggests authorities pursue partnerships that genuinely support teachers' well-being -- such as providing affordable access to private healthcare. The group has issued an open letter to Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, urging cancellation of the MoU. The letter outlines several key concerns.

First, it stresses the damage the initiative causes to the public image and ethical standards of teachers, as well as to the Ministry of Education, which has long instructed students to steer clear of vice. Second, the network warns this form of welfare may lead to increased alcohol consumption among teachers. Third, it highlights the negative influence on young people, who may be inclined to mimic their teachers' behaviour. Finally, the network raises concerns about the erosion of the dignity and respect traditionally associated with the teaching profession.