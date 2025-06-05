Ukraine books in the spotlight

The Ukrainian Embassy and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have launched the first "Ukrainian Bookshelf" at Bangkok City Library on Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, aiming to strengthen cultural and literary ties.

Located on the library's second floor, it features around 70 books in Ukrainian, English, and Thai. The collection covers a broad range of topics related to Ukraine's history, culture, and creativity.

Viktor Semenov, chargé d'affaires of Ukraine, said the initiative is part of a global cultural diplomacy project under the patronage of Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. "This bookshelf offers Thai readers selected Ukrainian literature, both traditional and contemporary, to share our nation's heritage and creativity," he said.

A key highlight is Soul of Land: History of Ukraine in Ten Poems, the first Ukrainian book translated into Thai, which tells Ukraine's history through poetry. Mr Semenov said he hopes this project will foster more exchanges between both countries.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt praised the initiative as "especially important at this time".