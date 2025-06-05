FM eyes December as OECD entry step

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said Thailand is set to submit its Initial Memorandum this December, marking a key step towards joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The update follows an invitation extended to Thailand in June 2024 to begin OECD accession discussions.

The Initial Memorandum is a process through which Thailand's laws, policies, and practices are identified and reviewed as part of the OECD Accession Roadmap. Thailand aims to finalise its accession by 2030.

On Tuesday, Mr Maris attended the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) in Paris, France -- Thailand's first participation as an OECD Accession Country.

The MCM 2025 was held under the theme "Leading the way toward resilient, inclusive, and sustainable prosperity through rules-based trade, investment, and innovation," with Costa Rica serving as chair.

Ministers and high-level representatives from over 55 countries and international organisations also took part, with key topics including international trade policy, inclusive and sustainable development, OECD membership expansion, digital economy development, and AI governance.

During one session, Mr Maris said high-quality investment is key to Thailand's growth. He said targeted and merit-based incentives are being introduced to attract investments that support green and innovative growth.

"MSMEs [Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises], which comprise over 35% of our GDP, are set to benefit from streamlined regulations to strengthen their position in regional and global value chains," he said.

Mr Maris also highlighted Thailand's dialogue with the EU on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), under which Thailand is classified as a "low-risk" country -- a designation that benefits both farmers and the environment while reinforcing resilient and sustainable global supply chains.

"By adhering to the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises, we are embedding responsible business conduct as a core principle in our economic policies," he said.