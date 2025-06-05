Cambodia won’t discuss disputed areas in border talks

Phnom Penh will meet with Thai side but insists four cases must go to World Court

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai gestures during an army briefing as he visits border areas in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday. (Photo: 2nd Army Region Facebook account)

Cambodia says it will not include talks on four overlapping border areas on the agenda when Phnom Penh hosts a key ministerial meeting with Thailand next week.

The Cambodian government issued a statement on Wednesday reaffirming its position to take the four contested areas to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), instead of putting the issue on the table at the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting on June 14, according to the Khmer Times.

The four overlapping areas are Ta Muan Thom, Ta Muan Toch and Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province, and part of the “Emerald Triangle” in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Cambodia said it supported talks with Thailand through the JBC.

“However, given the referral to the ICJ, the four aforementioned areas will not be included on the agenda of the upcoming JBC session,” said the statement issued by the Cambodian government and reported in the Khmer Times.

The latest move by Phnom Penh apparently counters a Thai government statement issued on Wednesday vowing to protect Thai territory, while pursuing peaceful solutions to the problem through the JBC.

Tensions have been high since Thai and Cambodian soldiers clashed briefly clashed at Chong Bok in the Emerald Triangle on May 28.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will lead the Thai side in the upcoming JBC talks.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai visited Chong Bok on Wednesday for a morale-boosting trip and to receive a briefing from Lt Gen Boonsin Paadklang, the 2nd Army Region chief.

The trip was the first by Mr Phumtham, who is also a deputy prime minister, since the exchange of gunfire late last month. He was accompanied by Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich and Army Commander Gen Phana Khlaeoplotthuk. The army did not provide details on the border visit.