Bugged in your condo? It could be a bagworm

The plaster bagworm is a type of moth larva known for creating protective cases from dust and fabric fibres. (Photo: @Betterwithpon)

A small, dusty-looking object clinging to a Bangkok condominium ceiling recently sparked curiosity in a Reddit user unfamiliar with the creature. It turned out to be a plaster bagworm, a harmless insect commonly found in dusty indoor environments.

The original query, posted on the popular social media forum, asked what the small, oval-shaped objects scattered across the ceiling could be, as they resembled shed skins or some unknown debris. Other commenters quickly identified them as plaster bagworms, a type of moth larva known for creating protective cases from dust and fabric fibres.

Plaster bagworms, the larvae of moths belonging to the Tineidae family, are small, brown segmented worms that cover themselves with a greyish casing made from dust, lint, pet hair and other household debris. They thrive in homes where dust accumulates, feeding on fabric scraps, animal hair and other organic matter.

The presence of plaster bagworms is often an indicator of poor indoor cleanliness and dust buildup. While they may appear unsettling, the insects are not harmful to humans.

One notable issue is that plaster bagworms can damage clothing by chewing holes in fabrics.

Effective control of plaster bagworms involves maintaining a clean living environment. Regular sweeping, dusting and frequent washing of curtains, bedding and other fabrics help reduce dust buildup.

Using air purifiers or vacuum cleaners with allergen filters can further minimise suitable conditions for the larvae. For safe removal, adhesive tape can be used to pick up the cases without spreading dust or requiring direct contact.