Fugitive monk surrenders in temple fund case after 7 years on run

Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok houses a revered Buddha statue from the Ayutthaya period.

A fugitive former assistant abbot of Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok has returned from Germany and surrendered in connection with a temple fund embezzlement case, seven years after fleeing Thailand.

Phra Phrom Methee, 84, whose lay name is Chamnong Iamintra arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport from Frankfurt at 6.30am on Thursday, police said.

He was seen being brought into the airport on a wheelchair and was later taken to the Anti-Corruption Division in Bangkok for interrogation.

Phra Phrom Methee was one of seven monks who had their monastic ranks revoked in the wake of a scandal that involved millions of baht being siphoned from funds for temple development and Buddhist studies allocated by the National Office of Buddhism.

On May 24, 2018, police raided Wat Samphanthawong, Wat Sa Ket and Wat Sam Phraya in Bangkok, looking to arrest seven senior monks suspected of involvement in the scandal.

On that day Phra Phrom Methee was attending an event in Phitsanulok province. He reportedly travelled to Nakhon Phanom instead of returning to Bangkok. From Nakhon Phanom, he crossed the Mekong River to Laos before travelling to Ho Chi Minh City where he took a Qatar Airways flight to Frankfurt.

Phra Phrom Methee was also expelled from the Sangha Supreme Council.