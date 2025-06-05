Fraud suspect jumps from window of Pattaya police station

Chinese man still at large after being arrested earlier at Don Mueang airport

Immigration police question Li Jian, 38, a Chinese national wanted for fraud, after he was arrested at Don Mueang airport on Wednesday. He was later handed over to police in Pattaya, where he escaped during questioning. (Photo: Don Mueang Airport Immigration Division 2)

A 38-year-old Chinese fraud suspect remains at large after jumping from a second-floor window at the Pattaya police station while the officers questioning him were momentarily distracted.

Immigration police apprehended Li Jian, 38, at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok as he attempted to board an AirAsia flight to Da Nang in Vietnam on Wednesday, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, commander of Immigration Division 2.

A criminal record check confirmed that Mr Li was wanted on an arrest warrant issued that same day by the Pattaya provincial court, following a complaint lodged by a Chinese compatriot.

A preliminary investigation found that the complainant and Mr Li were friends. Mr Li reportedly offered to exchange Chinese yuan in return for Tether (USDT) cryptocurrency for an investment. The friend then transferred 38,712.77 USDT, equivalent to 1.26 million baht, in exchange for 178,000 yuan.

However, Mr Li failed to transfer the Chinese currency to the victim as promised, prompting the latter to file a complaint with Pattaya police.

After the arrest at the airport, immigration officers handed over Mr Li to Pattaya City police station.

While being questioned on the second floor of the station, Mr Li took advantage of a momentary lapse in attention by police investigators and escaped by jumping out of a window, according to reports.

He was reportedly injured from the fall but managed to flee. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.