Plug pulled on free EV charging by civil servants

Electric-powered vehicles are good for the environment but the National Anti-Corruption Commission does not want civil servants to get free rides from chargers at their workplaces. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand’s anti-graft body has urged the government to come up with clear measures on the use of electric vehicle chargers at all offices to stamp out free rides for civil servants and state enerprise staff.

The Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) has been asked to issue regulations on the use of chargers for EVs at all state offices, including those at state enterprises, deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said on Thursday.

The direction followed a recommendation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which tries to prevent officials from abusing state assets for private use.

EV charging stations have been installed in all government offices to power state vehicles. The NACC has suspected that people working there also use them for their private cars.

The anti-graft body has recommended clearly separating state and private vehicle charging areas, and possibly charging fees for the latter, according to the deputy spokesman.

The OCSC will work out on details with other agencies, including the finance and energy ministries, and forward guidelines to the Secretariat of the Cabinet within 30 days.