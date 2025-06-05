Thai undertaker sells gold recovered after cremations

Listen to this article

The undertaker displays some of the dental crowns he and his colleagues have accumulated over time. (Photo: @namobanchangtongdaengso0)

An elderly undertaker in Thailand has received more than 50,000 baht after selling gold collected from the remains of the deceased, according to a video posted on 4 June by TikTok user @namobanchangtongdaengso0.

The undertaker, a longtime professional who primarily handles Chinese funerals, explained that much of the gold he received came from dental fillings found during cremations. He said the gold was given to him by the families of the deceased.

Together with three fellow undertakers, he accumulated a collection over time and decided to sell it at a local gold shop. The gold weighed 21.2 grammes and, after melting, was found to have an average purity of 84.3%. The total value was calculated at 59,371 baht.

The story has attracted attention on social media, with many users expressing appreciation for the undertaker’s service in a field that few are willing to enter. Some also raised questions about whether any relatives might later seek to reclaim the gold.

The gold shop owner concluded the video by remarking that nothing in this world can be taken with us except our good deeds.

The story offers a glimpse into the unique aspects of the undertaker’s work and reflects cultural attitudes towards material possessions and merit in Thai society.