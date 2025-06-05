Chinese accused of laundering B1.5 billion arrested in Thailand

Listen to this article

Police pose with a Chinese man who was listed on an Interpol Red Notice following his arrest at a house in the northern Thai province of Lamphun. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A Chinese suspect wanted on an Interpol Red Notice has been arrested in the northern province of Lamphun on charges of money laundering, with losses estimated at 339 million yuan, or 1.5 billion baht, in China.

The suspect, identified only as Tong, 55, was detained at a house in Li district under a temporary warrant issued by the Criminal Court on May 19, the Immigration Bureau said in a briefing on Thursday.

The arrest came after the Chinese Embassy notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Mr Tong was believed to be in Thailand. It requested Thailand’s help in arresting and deporting him to face prosecution in his home country.

The Interpol Red Notice said the case related to money laundering via a company in China, which caused a damages of 339 yuan, police said. Other details about the case were not released.

An investigation revealed that he had travelled to Thailand and stayed in Chachoengsao province before moving to Lamphun after he became aware that authorities were tracking him.

Mr Tong did not give any information during the arrest, police said. He was sent to the International Affairs Office for further legal proceedings under the Extradition Act.