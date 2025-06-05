Fire breaks out at Bangkok condo construction site

Listen to this article

Smoke pours from the condo construction site in Lat Phrao Soi 8 in Chatuchak dustrict on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

A fire erupted at the a condominium tower under construction in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Thursday afternoon, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and prompting an emergency response from local fire crews.

The incident occurred around 12.20pm at a site in Lat Phrao Soi 8 in Chomphon subdistrict. Firefighters from the Lat Phrao Fire and Rescue Station quickly arrived at the scene and began efforts to control the blaze.

Initial reports indicated a large volume of smoke, raising concerns that some people might be trapped inside the building.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and checking for any casualties. As of the latest update, there were no confirmed injuries or fatalities, but officials have not ruled out the possibility of people being inside the structure at the time of the incident.

The building, still under construction, posed challenges for emergency responders due to its incomplete infrastructure. Firefighters were seen using ladders and hoses to access upper floors and contain the flames.

Officials have urged the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to operate efficiently. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.