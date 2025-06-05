Northern rally demands end to river-polluting Myanmar mining

Demonstrators hang a banner with a message reading "Stop toxic mining. Restore life to the river” above the Kok River in Muang district of Chiang Rai on Thursday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

About 1,000 residents of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai staged a rally on Thursday to demand an end to mining in Myanmar that is contaminating rivers in the northern Thai provinces.

The gathering took place at the Mae Fah Luang public park near the Kok River in Muang district of Chiang Rai early on June 5, which is the World Environment Day.

Their representatives read an announcement to demand that Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convince authorities in Myanmar to stop gold mining across the border in Shan state, most of which is not under the control of the military junta.

They said the mining was contaminating the Kok, Mekong, Ruak and Sai rivers with heavy metals. They also demanded that the Thai government rehabilitate the contaminated environment.

The representatives said that at least 40 mines were being operated in Shan and the mining had been causing murky water in the Kok and Sai rivers over the past few years. Some mines were only two kilometres away from the Thai border, they said.

Complaints filed by local people led pollution control officials to perform tests recently on water quality, which proved contamination.

The demonstrators said the contamination affected farming, fishing, tap water production and tourism and if the problem continues, negative impacts could reach millions of people.