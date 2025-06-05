Smuggler killed, 200,000 meth pills seized in armed clash

Soldiers examine a rucksack containing speed pills on Thursday morning after an exchange of gunfire with drug smugglers in Fang district, Chiang Mai, in the early hours of Thursday. (Photo: Pha Muang task force)

CHANG MAI — A drug smuggler was killed and 200,000 methamphetamine pills and 20 kilogrammes of opium were seized in a clash between a group of armed traffickers and an army patrol in Fang district of this northern border province in the early hours of Thursday.

Soldiers from the Chaiyanuparp special unit of the Pha Muang task force spotted a group of four to five armed men walking along a forested area at Ban Yom Ban Kluai village in tambon Mon Pin around 12.35am. Each man was carrying a rucksack.

The patrol then shouted to ask them to lay down their bags and weapons, but those men opened fire as they attempted to retreat. The troops returned fire. The exchange of gunfire lasted about five minutes.

After the gunfire subsided, three more army teams were deployed to secure the area until Thursday morning. During the area clearance, troops found three rucksacks containing 200,000 speed pills and 20.8kg of raw opium. One member of the drug smuggling gang was found dead in the area.

Col Maitree Srisantia, chief of staff of the Pha Muang task force, and Col Thanaphat Saengnak, deputy commander of the Chaiyanuparp special unit, led a team of officials to inspect the area on Thursday.

The seized drugs were handed over to local police for further legal proceedings.

Since Oct 1 last year, security forces have intercepted 284 drug trafficking operations. They arrested 299 suspects and seized large quantities of illicit drugs — including 112.65 million meth pills, 145kg of heroin, 8,062kg of crystal methamphetamine, 42.9kg of opium and 695kg of ketamine.

There has been a total of 40 clashes between security forces and drug trafficking gangs, resulting in the deaths of 16 smugglers, according to the Pha Muang task force.