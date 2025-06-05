Retired lecturer takes life at Bangkok temple

Listen to this article

The car driven by the retired lecturer is seen in the parking lot of Wat Phra Si Mahathat in Bang Khen district of Bangkok. (Photo credit: Facebook เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand)

A former lecturer at Kasetsart University has been found dead in an apparent suicide at Wat Phra Si Mahathat in Bang Khen district of Bangkok.

The deceased, who was 85 years old, reportedly took his own life due to long-standing health issues and personal distress.

Police responded at 12.30pm on Tuesday to a report of a fatality on the temple grounds on Phahon Yothin Road in Anusawari subdistrict. They were joined by forensic officers, a hospital pathologist and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The body was discovered behind the memorial hall, a structure used for storing cremated remains. The deceased was found seated with his back against the building. A Colt .380 pistol was found resting between his legs and has been secured as evidence.

The deceased’s daughter told authorities that her father had been a lecturer at the Kamphaeng Saen campus of Kasetsart University. In recent years, he had suffered from multiple age-related illnesses and had often expressed a desire to end his life, saying he did not wish to be a burden on the family.

On the day of the incident, he left his home in Chaeng Watthana, driving a silver Nissan sedan, and made his way to the temple where he ended his life using a firearm belonging to his son, a colonel in the Royal Thai Army.

Authorities said the family had been informed, and arrangements for the funeral were expected to follow traditional rites.