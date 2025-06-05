Three Taiwanese scam suspects held at airport

Listen to this article

Three Taiwanese suspects are detained during a Customs check at Suvarnabhumi airport on their arrival on Tuesday. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Three Taiwanese men were arrested on arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport after Thai customs officers found bank account data on mobile phones they were smuggling linked to scam cases in Thailand.

The three suspects, whose names were not released, were detained on Tuesday when a scanner showed 19 mobile phones in their checked-in baggage, according to the Immigration Bureau.

After checking, Customs officials found bank account numbers shown on the phones matched those of accounts reported as belonging to scammers on the Royal Thai Police website.

Cases linked to the accounts had been filed in many areas of Thailand by complainants who fell victim to fake online platforms for shopping, money top-up and money exchange, police said on Thursday.

The three suspects had records of committing crimes involving money laundering and gambling in Taiwan and had never come to Thailand before, according to authorities.

Their permission to stay in Thailand was cancelled while police were investigating, and more arrests are expected.