Soldiers at border get Thai-style morale boost

Takrut, a tubular type of amulet or talisman, await distribution to soldiers on duty at Phu Ma Khuer, a mountain overlooking Cambodia in Kantharalak district of Sri Sa Ket province. (Photo: 2nd Army Region Facebook account)

When it comes to crunch time, there is no better way to give a morale boost to Thai people than blessed items.

The 2nd Army Region is no exception. Its deputy commander, Maj Gen Veerayut Raksilp, has given soldiers of the Suranaree Force based on Phu Ma Khuer more than just direction on military tactics.

Maj Gen Veerayut emphasised preparations for night patrol operations, including camouflage and quietness tactics, the 2nd Army Region said on a Facebook post on Thursday.

He also gave the troops monk amulets and takrut, a tubular type of amulet or talisman, to boost their morale, it added.

Phu Ma Khuer overlooks the border with Cambodia in Kantharalak district of Sri Sa Ket province. The army had reinforced the entire border in the area months before a brief clash in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani on May 28 revived a decades-long dispute.

The army did not identify the temple that produced the amulets. In April, rangers at the Pitak Uthumporn camp in the same district received Buddha amulets, takrut and blessing water from the famous monk Luang Pu Kane of the Ban Kao Khor Thong forest monastery in Khuang Nai district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Among the most well-known sacred items known to Thais are the holy cloth, takrut and other amulets Chao Khun Thongchai of Wat Traimitwitthayaram in Bangkok gave to Leicester City in 2015, with his blessings and a bold prediction that the football club would win the English Premier League trophy.

Amazingly, it turned out to be true as the Thai-owned team, against all odds, were crowned champions for the 2015-16 season, one of the most remarkable in the history of English football.

The same monk also predicted that Leicester would repeat the same success in the following season. However, he was wrong on that count and the side has struggled ever since.