Four injured in Pattaya village wall collapse

A section of a cement wall separating a village and a construction site in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, collapses on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI — Four construction workers were injured, two of them seriously, when a concrete wall collapsed at a construction site in Pattaya on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2.10pm at the construction site of a road along the railway at Soi Khao Talo in tambon Nong Prue, said the Sawangboriboon Pattaya rescue radio centre. Rescuers and a medical team rushed to the scene.

Two Myanmar workers were found unconscious at the bottom of a foundation pit, pinned under the collapsed wall. Rescuers retrieved them from the clay pit with great difficulty.

Two other workers, both Thai nationals, sustained minor injuries to their arms and legs. Medics gave all four workers first aid before rushing them to a nearby hospital.

Thanaporn Khunsida, a 34-year-old girlfriend of one of the victims, said that the workers were excavating soil near the wall, which separated a village from the construction site, at the time. They had to level the soil surface because the wall showed signs of leaning.

While some workers were using drills at the base of the pit, the wall suddenly collapsed. The Thai workers who were above ground managed to jump to safety with minor injuries.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the collapse.