Mobile labs to ensure quality, safety of local liquor

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul, left, looks at a device for alcohol quality testing at the Excise Department’s laboratory on Thursday. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

The Excise Department is introducing free alcohol quality testing in three provinces in a bid to raise the standards of locally produced liquor and ensure consumer safety.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul on Thursday announced the launch of the programme, called "Community Liquor Lab on Wheels".

The initiative will see mobile laboratories deployed in three pilot provinces — Lampang in the North, Sakon Nakhon in the Northeast, and Songkhla in the South — where community-based liquor production is known to be prevalent.

The programme seeks to ensure locally produced alcoholic beverages meet safety standards by offering free testing and analysis, according to Mr Paopoom.

This includes verifying product classification, assessing alcohol concentration and screening for harmful substances such as arsenic, lead and methanol.

The mobile labs will also serve as educational units, disseminating knowledge and raising public awareness about liquor quality standards and safety regulations.

Previously, all quality testing had to be conducted at the Excise Department's central laboratories.

With the new mobile lab initiative, the department can provide more accessible, faster, and consumer-friendly services, particularly in areas where community liquor production is widespread, he said.

Mr Paopoom said the department is committed to supporting the development of safer, higher-quality alcoholic beverages while enhancing public health and trust in community products.

The services provided by the mobile laboratories are entirely free of charge.

Currently, there are 2,119 registered community alcohol producers, underscoring both the sector's potential and its continuing growth trajectory.