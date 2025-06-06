Thai army launches online drive

The Royal Thai Army has called on the public to show moral support for military personnel by joining an online campaign under the Thai-language hashtag "Thai ni rak sangob" (Thailand values peace) "tae thung rob mai khlad" (yet will not shy away from conflict when duty calls).

Several army-affiliated Facebook pages -- including the Public Relations Centre of the Army Air Defence Command (with 9,000 followers) and Smile Army (with 250,000 followers), the 2nd Army Area Command -- simultaneously posted messages encouraging Thais to use the hashtag as a way to encourage the soldiers safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

The posts highlight the military's role in national defence and aim to foster unity, patriotism and public appreciation of the armed forces, particularly during times of geopolitical uncertainty. The campaign has started to gain traction on social media as users share photos, quotes and messages of solidarity with the nation's troops.