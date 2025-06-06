RTAF to buy 12 Gripen jets for B60bn

This photo shows one of 12 Saab Gripen E/F fighter jets from Sweden, which the Royal Thai Air Force plans to purchase. (Photo: SAAB)

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has confirmed its decision to purchase 12 Saab Gripen E and F fighter jets from Sweden, in a procurement project worth 60 billion baht, with the first delivery expected by 2029.

RTAF commander ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul announced on Thursday that Thailand will procure 12 Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets -- models E and F -- from Sweden to replace its ageing F-16 fleet, which is due to be gradually retired between 2028 and 2035 after 37 years of service.

Without a replacement, the ageing fleet would compromise the country's air defence readiness, prompting the air force to move forward with a new fighter procurement project, ACM Punpakdee said.

After evaluating 20 potential aircraft models, the air force concluded that the Swedish-made Saab Gripen E and F best met its operational and strategic requirements, he said, adding the total value of the procurement is estimated at 60 billion baht.

The purchase will be made through a government-to-government (G2G) agreement with Sweden, as the project will span 10 years and be divided into three phases, ACM Punpakdee said.

The first batch will include four aircraft at a cost of 19.5 billion baht, scheduled for delivery by 2029, the air force commander added.

He said the project aligns with the RTAF's strategic vision of building a modern and efficient air force.

"This is more than just an aircraft purchase. It's an investment in national security and long-term air sovereignty," said ACM Phanpakdee.

The Gripen E and F jets offer state-of-the-art capabilities, including active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, advanced electronic warfare systems, and Meteor beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles, which are key technologies for future air combat, he said.

Additionally, Sweden has agreed to a comprehensive defence offset package valued at over 100 billion baht, equivalent to 154% of the project's value, according to the air force chief.

This includes technology transfers such as the Tactical Data Link (Link-T), human resource development, support for the domestic defence industry, and educational and research collaborations, he said.

The Royal Thai Air Force plans to sign the contract with the Swedish government by August, while at the same time, training programmes will be launched for pilots and maintenance crews to ensure operational readiness as soon as the Gripen E and F fighter jets are delivered.

AVM Poonsak Piyarat, director of the Policy and Planning Office of the RTAF, added that the jet purchase proposal will be submitted to the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters in early June, and subsequently to the Ministry of Defence by mid-June.