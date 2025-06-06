Petition backs penalties for doctors

Listen to this article

A petition supported by more than 52,000 people has been submitted to the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) to back its decision to discipline three doctors involved in the controversial transfer of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for treatment in a premium hospital ward.

The petition was submitted yesterday by MCT member Dr Tul Sittisomwong. It was signed by over 52,300 people, including doctors who are alumni of various medical faculties, including Chulalongkorn University, Siriraj Hospital and Ramathibodi Hospital, as well as former senators and citizens.

The mass petition is aimed at supporting the MCT ahead of its June 12 meeting, which is expected to overturn Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin's recent veto of the MCT resolution passed on May 8 to discipline the three doctors.

Dr Tul outlined the petition's three key demands, including that all MCT board members attend the June 12 meeting, they refrain from casting votes of abstention, and the MCT upholds its original May 8 resolution to penalise the three doctors.

One doctor was given a warning while the two others had their licences suspended in connection with the alleged exaggeration of Thaksin's medical conditions, cited as a pretext for his extended stay in a premium ward at the Police General Hospital (PGH) in lieu of serving time behind bars.

Dr Tul specifically urged the MCT board members, who are ex officio, to turn up for the meeting. He warned they must not allow themselves to succumb to political pressure to vote on June 12.

He noted these members may avoid attending the meeting by claiming they are busy and sending their representatives instead. Their absence could jeopardise the two-thirds vote the board needs to overrule the veto.

"The entire nation is keeping an eye on this crucial meeting. So, I'd like to invite you [the board members] to attend the meeting yourselves.

"You should all attend the meeting in person, as you were informed about it several days in advance," said Dr Tul.

He said the penalties for the three doctors stem from issuing medical certificates falsely claiming Thaksin was in a critical condition when he was not, to allow him to receive privileged treatment in the PGH's premium ward on the 14th floor. Those penalties include the six-month suspension of their medical licences, he said.

Dr Tul said the petitioners' support for the MCT aims to uphold proper medical standards, not for political reasons, while refuting claims the signature campaign was in any way biased.

It was previously highlighted that at the May 12 meeting, at least 47 of the 70 board members must vote in order to overrule the veto and confirm the validity of the May 8 resolution.